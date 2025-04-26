What's the story

In an ambitious bid to fight climate change, the UK government is gearing up for a series of solar geoengineering trials.

The experiments will test different techniques, including injecting aerosols into the atmosphere and brightening clouds, to reflect sunlight.

The Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) will fund the trials with around $66.5 million, making the UK one of the biggest funders of solar geoengineering research, according to the Guardian.