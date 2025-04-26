What's the story

Microsoft has officially launched the Recall feature, almost a year after announcing it.

The feature is only available on Copilot+ PCs at the moment, a special category of Windows 11 systems sold in the last year.

Recall captures screenshots of everything you do on your PC, continuously, and stores them in a searchable database.

However, this poses major privacy concerns as anyone with access to your Recall database can see almost everything you've done on your PC.