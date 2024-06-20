In brief Simplifying... In brief Microsoft has issued a warning to Windows users about a serious Wi-Fi vulnerability that allows hackers to gain remote access to systems.

The tech giant has released a patch in its June 11 security update and urges users to install it promptly, even if they don't plan on using public Wi-Fi, to prevent potential risks. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The security vulnerability allows hackers to remotely execute commands

Microsoft urges Windows users to update against Wi-Fi vulnerability

By Akash Pandey 12:16 pm Jun 20, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Microsoft has recently issued a patch for a significant security vulnerability, identified as CVE-2024-30078, in its Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. This flaw could potentially compromise PCs when connected to public Wi-Fi networks, as per The Register. The vulnerability allows cybercriminals to send harmful packets to devices, linked to the same Wi-Fi networks in public places like coffee shops, airports, hotels, or even workplaces.

Severity

Hackers can exploit vulnerability for remote access

After deploying a malicious packet to a device, the vulnerability in question, allows hackers to remotely execute commands and gain access to the system, without requiring any user interaction or authentication. Microsoft addressed this issue in its monthly security update on June 11. The tech giant has classified this vulnerability as "important," which is its second-highest severity rating, for security vulnerabilities.

Information

Users advised to install patch promptly

Microsoft is advising users to install the patch promptly due to the risk associated with public Wi-Fi networks. The company warns that even if users don't plan on using their laptops in public places soon, delaying the patch installation could potentially leave their systems vulnerable.