Technology

Rivaling Google and Microsoft, Zoom releases Mail and Calendar clients

Rivaling Google and Microsoft, Zoom releases Mail and Calendar clients

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 10, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Zoom has released the beta version of Mail and Calendar services (Photo credit: Zoom)

Zoom is known for its professional meeting platform. However, the company has been taking steps to build a complete hybrid work solution. To push this expansion further, the company has announced the release of its new Mail and Calendar clients at its annual Zoomtopia event. It also shared details about other new features such as Zoom Spots and Zoom Virtual Agent.

Why does this story matter?

With the Mail and Calendar services, Zoom is ready to mount a direct challenge to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. The Zoom Team Chat launched earlier this year is already challenging established players such as Microsoft Teams and Slack.

The company's own Mail and Calendar services will be a huge convenience for those who already use Zoom in other capacities.

Zoom has introduced a new '@zmail.com' domain

Zoom's email client is a Microsoft Outlook lookalike. Those with Zoom One Pro or Standard Pro plans will be able to set up their accounts on the platform. The company has introduced a new '@zmail.com' domain. Folks with the Zoom One Business plan can create their own custom domain. Messages sent between Zoom Mail Service users will be end-to-end encrypted.

With Zoom Calendar, you will be able to start meetings easily. There won't be any need to click on a meeting link. It will also show which of your contacts have joined the meeting. With the Calendar Service, you'll be able to make voice or video calls and book appointments. You can also see completed meetings and even record them before someone uploads them.

Zoom Spots aims to replicate an open office

Zoom shared details about some upcoming features. One is Zoom Spots, which the company calls a "human-centered approach to virtual interaction." It is a virtual coworking space that aims to replicate the "working alongside" aspect of an open office. It will be available in early 2023. Zoom Spots encourages keeping the camera open to "bring the fluid interactions of in-person work."

The Virtual Agent will resolve customer requests intelligently

Another feature that will be available next year is the Zoom Virtual agent. This AI-powered chatbot will resolve customer requests by tapping into knowledge bases, FAQs, and other data sources. It aims to reduce call volumes to human agents. The Virtual Agent is related to Zoom's acquisition of Solvvy. It will provide intelligent solutions to customers or guide them to the right agent.