The PCs support advanced connectivity and security features

MSI's new all-in-one PCs offer Intel processors, bezel-less screens

By Akash Pandey 03:01 pm Mar 31, 202403:01 pm

What's the story MSI has broadened its all-in-one PC portfolio with the launch of the Modern AM242 and AM272 series. These new models are specifically designed to meet the requirements of modern professionals and creative individuals. The series includes three unique models: Modern AM242 1M, AM242TP 1M, and AM272P 12M. The company has yet to disclose specific pricing or availability details for the new machines.

Tech specs

The PCs come with diverse Intel Core processors

The latest offerings from MSI are offered with a variety of Intel Core processors, including the i3 100U, i5 120U, and i7 150U. This diverse range ensures users have multiple options for computing power. Each model in the series can support up to 64GB of 5200MHz DDR5 RAM and offers both NVMe SSD and additional HDD storage options.

Multimedia capabilities

High-quality display and sound features

The Modern AM242 1M and AM242TP M1 models feature a 23.8-inch IPS display panel with Full-HD resolution, enhanced by MSI's anti-Flicker technology. The AM242TP M1 model is unique for its touch input compatibility. The larger AM272P 12M model also includes the same display panel, but measures 27-inch and lacks touch input functionality. Each PC in this series comes with a Full-HD webcam and two built-in speakers rated at 2.5W each.

Connectivity and security

Advanced connectivity and security features

The new all-in-one PCs from MSI are compatible with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, offering users advanced connectivity options. They also include various ports such as USB 3.2 (Gen 2) and HDMI. To ensure data security, each model is equipped with a Discrete Trusted Platform Module 2.0. Additional features like the MSI AI Engine and Cloud Center are included to enhance performance and manage data across multiple devices efficiently.