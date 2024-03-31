Next Article

Early detection will help block or hamper further developments

Cancer signs detectable years before symptoms, says new research institute

By Akash Pandey 02:54 pm Mar 31, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Cambridge University's newly established Early Cancer Institute is making significant progress in the early detection of cancer. The institute, recently funded £11 million by an anonymous donor, has developed new biomarker tests that could identify precancerous cells. This could allow for earlier treatment and better outcomes. Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald, the institute's director, highlighted the importance of their work in understanding the latency period of cancer development.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Cancer progresses through stages, and identifying those with cells at an early stage of development allows for potential intervention to prevent further advancement. The key is that during this early stage, there is still an opportunity for doctors to intervene, avoiding the need to address advanced-stage cancer once it has metastasized. This approach increases the chances of successful treatment and survival rates.

Cytosponge innovation

Innovative tool for early cancer detection

The team at the Early Cancer Institute, led by Fitzgerald, has developed an innovative tool called the cytosponge. The tool is designed to identify precancerous cells in the esophagus, potentially years before symptoms appear. Fitzgerald emphasized the importance of such early detection methods that can be widely implemented, given the current challenges and costs associated with late-stage cancer treatment.

Process

How does cytosponge work?

Cytosponge is ingested like a pill. Once swallowed, it expands in the stomach into a sponge. It is then pulled up the esophagus, collecting cells along the way. Cells containing the protein TFF3, exclusive to precancerous cells, serve as an early indicator, signaling the need for monitoring individuals at risk of developing esophageal cancer. Importantly, this test can be easily administered on a large scale.

Genetic discovery

Blood samples are also crucial for cancer research

The institute is also leveraging blood samples (around 200,000) from past ovarian cancer screenings. The samples have enabled researchers to identify genetic changes in donors who were later diagnosed with blood cancer. Jamie Blundell, a research group leader at the institute, revealed that clear genetic changes can be detected in a person's blood more than a decade before they start to display symptoms of leukemia.

Biomarker development

Advancements in prostate cancer prediction

Following a similar approach, Dr Harveer Dev, another group leader, is focusing on prostate cancer patients who have undergone removal surgery. His team is developing biomarkers to identify individuals at higher risk of negative outcomes from this prevalent cancer in the UK. According to Dev, preliminary data suggests that these tests may be superior to existing PSA tests.

Recent discovery

New blood test to detect colorectal cancer early

On a related note, a recent study revealed that a basic blood test might have the potential to detect colorectal cancer during its initial phases. Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the clinical trial showcased that blood-based screening tests accurately identified 83% of individuals with colorectal cancer. This innovative approach works by detecting cancer signals through the identification of circulating tumor DNA in the bloodstream. The test is awaiting FDA's approval.