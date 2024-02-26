Nithin Kamath shared his health update on X (formerly Twitter)

Suffered 'mild stroke' 6 weeks ago: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:10 pm Feb 26, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, on Monday revealed that he experienced a "mild stroke" six weeks ago. In a post on X, the billionaire entrepreneur said he believes it may have resulted from a combination of factors like his father's death, insufficient sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overexertion during workouts. Along with pictures, Kamath shared that while his face drooped, he initially struggled with reading and writing, too.

Kamath's recovery

'Expecting to make full recovery within 3-6 months'

Kamath further said that he is on the path to recovery. "I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded," he wrote. He expects to make a full recovery within three to six months. Notably, Kamath has always been quite vocal on social media about the need to keep oneself fit.

In December

'Our biggest cheerleader': Kamath's heartfelt tribute to his father

In December 2023, Kamath, who founded Zerodha with his brother Nikhil Kamath, paid tribute to their father, saying that he was their "biggest cheerleader." On X, Kamath said that their father was, in a way, their venture capitalist (VC) and the "first customer whenever we attempted something." "None of the success that's ascribed to us would have happened without my father," he said in his post.

Diagnosed in 2021

Kamath's wife's battle with cancer

To recall, in 2021, Kamath's wife, Seema Patil, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Later, in December 2022, he announced that his wife was "cancer free." Kamath wrote on X, "Seema is now cancer free... 1 year from diagnosis to surgery to chemotherapy to radiation to back to full fitness." Sharing his wife's health journey, Kamath said in an Instagram post, "Investing is not just about stocks & MFs (mutual funds); it's also about taking care of your health."