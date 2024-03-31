Next Article

The laptops use 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

HONOR launches MagicBook X14, X16 Pro laptops: Check specs, prices

By Akash Pandey 12:42 pm Mar 31, 202412:42 pm

What's the story HONOR has broadened its product range in India by launching two new laptops, the MagicBook X14 Pro 2024 and X16 Pro 2024. Now available for purchase on Amazon, these devices come with a host of offers, making them an attractive option for consumers looking to buy a new laptop. The launch marks a significant expansion of HONOR's product line in the country.

Design and display

Laptops offer a sleek look

The MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro, crafted from aluminium, are both lightweight and robust. The X14 Pro weighs just 1.4kg with a thickness of 16.5mm. It features a 14-inch Full-HD screen. The slightly heavier X16 Pro weighs 1.7kg and is 17.9mm thick. It comes with a larger 16-inch Full-HD screen. Both models have slim bezels for an enhanced viewing experience.

Features

Impressive performance and long-lasting battery life

HONOR's latest laptops are powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor for smooth performance. They also include a unique cooling fan to maintain optimal temperatures and are powered by a durable 60Wh battery that ensures up to 12 hours of usage time. The devices are equipped with several ports, including Type-C, HDMI, Type-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Cost and deals

Pricing and offers for HONOR's new laptops

The MagicBook X14 Pro starts at Rs. 54,490 for the version with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, while the X16 Pro begins at Rs. 58,490 for the model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Customers can benefit from an exchange offer that could potentially reduce the price by up to Rs. 16,900. Additionally, a Rs. 5,000 discount is available for payments made with HDFC or SBI credit cards.