Amazon Prime vs Prime Lite: Which membership is better

1/4

Business 2 min read

Amazon Prime vs Prime Lite: Which membership is better

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Dec 22, 202312:05 am

Amazon Prime Lite now costs Rs. 799/year

Amazon has reduced the price of its affordable Prime membership plan called Prime Lite. It now costs Rs. 799 per year, as opposed to Rs. 999. In comparison, the full-fledged Prime annual plan is priced at Rs. 1,499. Prime and Prime Lite offer certain similar benefits like delivery options, no-cost EMI, and other discounts on all eligible Amazon products. However, there are notable differences too. Let's take a closer look and help you pick the best Amazon membership.

2/4

Delivery options

Both Prime and Prime Lite memberships come with unlimited free same-day, one-day, two-day, and scheduled shipping options on eligible items. There are no minimum order requirements for free delivery. Both plans provide 'No-Rush shipping with Rs. 25 cashback' options too. There is a 5% cashback option on eligible Amazon.in purchases for both Prime and Prime Lite members. However, Amazon Prime Lite's morning delivery option is available at Rs. 175. Comparatively, Prime membership offers the same benefit for Rs. 50.

3/4

Lite does not offer Amazon Music or Prime Reading benefits

The standard Prime membership grants access to unlimited, ad-free streaming of content (4K resolution) on Amazon Prime Video and unlimited, ad-free access to music on Amazon Music. Prime users can borrow eBooks, comics, and more from the Prime Reading catalog. Prime subscribers get access to free games every month as well. Prime Lite offers limited Prime Video access with ads and access on one device in QD quality. It does not include Amazon Music or Prime Reading.

4/4

Early access to deals and pricing

Prime and Prime Lite offer no-cost EMI options. Both plans provide a 6-month free screen replacement by Acko. Both also offer early access to lightning deals, deals of the day, and more on the Amazon India website. While Amazon Prime Lite is a single annual plan, the Prime membership offers monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions. Amazon Prime's monthly plan costs Rs. 299 while the three-month subscription is priced at Rs. 599.