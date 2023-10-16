Agniveer's 'suicide' controversy: No military honor per rules, says Army

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:07 pm Oct 16, 202312:07 pm

Amid a major ongoing controversy over not according a guard of honor to Agniveer recruit Amritpal Singh, the Indian Army reportedly clarified on Sunday that he died by suicide by shooting himself on sentry duty. Furthermore, the Army also said that military honors were not given at Singh's funeral as deaths from self-inflicted injuries are not granted such honors. Singh's cremation in Punjab on Friday triggered a major political controversy as he was not accorded a military funeral.

Details on Singh's alleged death by suicide

The late Agniveer was serving under a battalion of the Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Rifles unit in the Rajouri sector and died on October 11 by suicide, revealed White Knight Corps. Reportedly, Singh's mortal remains were transported in a civil ambulance hired by the Unit of the Agniveer. He was cremated at his village in the Mansa district of Punjab on Friday.

Army issues clarification on Singh's death

In an official statement on X, the Army said, "Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family." "Such cases, however, are not entitled Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue. Policy on the subject has been consistently followed ever since, without any discrimination," it added.

Little on Centre's Agnipath scheme

Moreover, the Indian Army also emphasized that it doesn't distinguish among soldiers based on whether they joined the force before or after the implementation of the central government's Agnipath scheme. Under this scheme, soldiers, known as Agniveers, below the rank of commissioned officers, are drafted into the three services of the Indian armed forces. They are recruited for a period of four years.

Indian Army's full statement on Singh's death

Political row over Agniveer's death

The Army's statement comes after a row erupted over Singh not being given a guard of honor. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha attacked the Centre on Sunday over the incident and said, "Shame on the central government that doesn't honor martyrs." "If we truly want to honor soldiers, they should be given a dignified farewell with full military honors after their martyrdom," NDTV quoted Chadha as saying.

Sad day for our country: Warring on Singh's death

On the other hand, the Congress's Punjab head Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted, "This is a sad day for our country as this (soldier) who was recruited under the Agniveer scheme was sent back home in a private ambulance and not given any guard of honor by the [Indian Army]." "Does being an Agniveer mean that their lives don't matter as much," the Congress leader asked.

Please seek assistance if you are having suicidal thoughts

