Punjab: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead during alleged gang war

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 24, 2023, 03:33 pm 1 min read

Gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four unidentified persons in Sathiala village in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday, reported India TV. As per reports, he was currently out on bail, and belonged to the notorious Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang. Reportedly, the armed murderers fired 20-25 bullets at Singh. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.