Ride-hailing start-up viaDOTS plans to recruit 50,000 cab drivers

Ride-hailing start-up viaDOTS plans to recruit 50,000 cab drivers

By Rishabh Raj 07:09 pm Dec 19, 202307:09 pm

viaDOTS calls itself India's first app-based Digital Meter Taxi

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing start-up viaDOTS announced on Tuesday that it plans to recruit 50,000 taxi drivers by the first quarter of 2024. In just two months, the company has already enlisted 5,000 drivers in the city. Vyshak Simha, CEO of viaDOTS, is thrilled to lead the charge in creating a driver-centric ride-hailing service in India, empowering thousands of drivers to feel a sense of ownership and belonging.

Unique digital meter taxi model and fare structure

viaDOTS stands out with its Digital Metre Taxi model, which guarantees fair rates set by the taxi drivers themselves, ensuring no hidden costs for both drivers and passengers. The company promises no surge pricing, with fares set at Mini - Rs. 18/km, Sedan - Rs. 21/km, SUV - Rs. 30/km, and Premium - Rs. 40/km. While there's no onboarding fee currently, a daily subscription fee of Rs. 100 may be introduced later.

Driver Operated Transport Service (DOTS) software

The start-up utilizes Driver Operated Transport Service (DOTS) software to create seamless and efficient rides for both riders and drivers. With several unique features in development, viaDOTS aims to deliver personalized taxi experiences to users in Bengaluru and inspire millions of drivers over the next two years. The company's research and development began in 2019, allowing it to identify the market gap in the Indian ride-hailing industry and prioritize drivers for operational success.