The CID carried out the search on Monday

CID searches ex-CM Yediyurappa's Bengaluru residence in POCSO case: Report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:06 am Mar 19, 202411:06 am

What's the story The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday carried out a search at the Bengaluru residence of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Hindustan Times reported The investigation team was headed by senior officer BK Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru South Sarah Fathima. They also inspected a nearby cafe, which was visited by the victim and her mother before they met Yediyurappa.

Allegations of molestation against Yediyurappa

According to the complaint filed by a woman, Yediyurappa sexually harassed her 17-year-old daughter at his residence on February 2. They had approached the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for help in an unrelated case involving a relative. The woman alleged that Yediyurappa took the girl to a private room and molested her. A case was filed under the POCSO Act and section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Yediyurappa refutes allegations, promises legal response

Earlier, Yediyurappa responded to the case by denying the allegations and vowing to "face it legally." He said that the mother and daughter sought his help, so he contacted Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda to assist them. Yediyurappa claimed he gave them money when they mentioned they were in trouble. He stated, "Now, I have learnt that the woman has twisted the facts and lodged a complaint against me. I will face it legally."

'No political angle,' says Karnataka home minister

On March 15, the government handed over the case to the CID for a comprehensive investigation. A senior police official said that they would record the minor girl's statement before taking any additional steps. Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara guaranteed to provide protection to the alleged victim if she needed it. He also added that there wasn't any "political angle" in the case.