Next Article

The 36-year-old victim had reached out to the suspect for help in selling a property

Delhi: Tarot card reader raped by friend, suspect on run

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:34 am Mar 19, 202410:34 am

What's the story A 36-year-old tarot card reader was raped allegedly by an acquaintance in Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The alleged sexual assault took place on January 24 at a common friend's residence. According to reports, the victim had reached out to the suspect, Gaurav Aggarwal, for help in selling a property. Aggarwal feigned an interest in astrology to win her trust and form a friendship.

Incident

Suspect allegedly drugged victim, escaped scene

On January 24, the suspect allegedly enticed the woman to a friend's home under the guise of concluding the property sale. The woman told police that she lost consciousness after consuming a beverage that was seemingly tampered with. While she was unconscious, Aggarwal allegedly assaulted her sexually. After the incident, the accused escaped and is currently evading arrest.

Probe

Police initiated probe, suspect refuted accusations

Weeks after the incident, the victim filed a police complaint on February 11. The Delhi Police said it filed a case against Aggarwal under sections 328, 376, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Moreover, the woman and her husband confronted Aggarwal at his Malviya Nagar office on February 10. However, he denied any misconduct and allegedly responded with verbal abuse and threats towards the couple. Efforts are on to nab the suspect, police said.

History

30-year-old raped in Neb Sarai

The incident comes almost a month after a 30-year-old woman, who hailed from Darjeeling, was repeatedly raped at his flat in Neb Sarai. She alleged that the accused promised to marry her after she befriended him online. Police said when the woman finally confronted him on February 1, the 28-year-old accused assaulted her with kitchen utensils and burned her with hot dal even as her daughter was watching.