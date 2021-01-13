Seven new faces are set to be inducted into the Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced the list of legislators who will take oath of office today. Currently, Yediyurappa's Cabinet has 27 members and seven berths are vacant. He said all seven vacancies will be filled, but one existing minister will be dropped to keep a slot vacant. Here's more.

Names List of seven new ministers sent to Raj Bhavan: Yediyurappa

CM Yediyurappa stated, "The list of seven new ministers who will take oath today has been sent to the Raj Bhavan." "Their names are Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, MTB Nagaraj, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, and S Angara," he added. The Chief Minister also said other important things will be discussed with the BJP's central leaders who will be attending the oath-taking ceremony.

'We have kept one post vacant': CM

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa also said that incumbent Excise Minister H Nagesh will be dropped from the Cabinet and he is being convinced to resign from the post. "We have kept one post vacant, and (regarding) Nagesh...I will discuss with him and try to convince," he said.

Oath-taking ceremony BJP General Secretary Arun Singh among those attending the event

The seven new ministers were scheduled to be inducted into the Cabinet at 3:50 pm on Wednesday. Karnataka Governor, Vajubhai Vala, will be administering the oath of office and secrecy to them at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan. Notably, the BJP's General Secretary and in-charge of the party's Karnataka unit, Arun Singh, will be attending the oath-taking ceremony, among other party leaders.

New members Yediyurappa expanding the Cabinet for the third time

This is for the third time that CM Yediyurappa is expanding his Cabinet since he assumed charge in July 2019 after the previous Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government collapsed when 17 MLAs of the then ruling coalition switched sides to BJP. Notably, the new members comprise old guards and new entrants from the Congress and JD(S). Some veteran BJP leaders are also on the list.

Exclusion MLA Munirathna's exclusion from the list comes as a surprise