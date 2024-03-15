Next Article

Former Karnataka CM has denied the allegations

BSY booked for 'sexually assaulting minor'; former CM denies allegation

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:19 pm Mar 15, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa has been booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his Bengaluru residence on February 2. Sadashivanagar police confirmed that a case was registered against the leader under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code. Notably, Yediyurappa denied the allegations in a statement on Friday.

Police case

Details on FIR against former Karnataka CM

The first information report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint filed by the mother of the 17-year-old. The incident reportedly took place when the victim and her mother visited the former CM's residence seeking assistance. Yediyurappa allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after dragging her inside a room. The teenager escaped the room and narrated the incident to her mother, reports said.

Yediyurappa's response

Yediyurappa's reaction to sexual assault allegations

Yediyurappa responded to the case by denying the allegations and vowing to "face it legally." He said that the mother and daughter sought his help, so he contacted Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda to assist them. Yediyurappa claimed he gave them money when they mentioned they were in trouble. He stated, "Now, I have learnt that the woman has twisted the facts and lodged a complaint against me. I will face it legally."

Twitter Post

Watch: BSY's reaction here

State's response

Karnataka home minister reacts to allegations against Yediyurappa

Reacting to the allegations, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said it is a "sensitive matter," adding that an "investigation is on." Addressing reporters on Friday in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated, "Last night around 10:00pm, a woman registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa." "Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything. This is a sensitive thing as it involves a former CM," he added.

Statement

'No political angle,' says home minister

While responding to a query, the state home minister also suggested that there wasn't any "political angle" in the case. "We all do not know the woman. We do not know anything about it. Let us see and wait for what the outcome of the case is," Parameshwara stated. The Karnataka minister also guaranteed to provide protection to the alleged victim if she needed it.