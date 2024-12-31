TV shows suspended as South Korea mourns Jeju crash victims
South Korea is currently observing a national mourning period following the horrific Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport on Sunday. The government has declared a mourning period lasting until midnight on January 4, 2025. In honor of the victims, television networks across the country have suspended entertainment programs, focusing instead on commemorating those affected by the devastating incident and offering condolences to their families.
KBS cancels major programs, announces alternative broadcasts
Per reports, the state-run broadcaster KBS has announced the cancelation of several key programs including AM Plaza, the National Singing Contest, the TV Show Authentic Masterpieces, and the Korean Traditional Music Concert on KBS1. The decision was taken to respect the public's mourning period. Meanwhile, KBS2's The Seasons -Lee Young Ji's Rainbow confirmed its cancelation for this week with a delay in the scheduled recording.
Other KBS shows and MBC's schedule adjustments
Other major KBS shows including Gag Concert, Music Bank, Stars's Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, The Singer in Germany, and Immortal Songs will also be taking a break this week. Meanwhile, MBC has adjusted its schedule by replacing Radio Star and Where is My Home with feature films Single in Seoul and Motel California Premiere. However, some shows like Hangout with Yoo, I Live Alone, and Point of Omniscient Interfere are airing as usual.
SBS and JTBC's programming decisions amid national mourning
SBS, however, hasn't announced any cancelations of its entertainment programs. Shows like Kick a Goal, What on Earth, and Universe League will be aired as scheduled. The Friday-Saturday drama Love Scout will premiere on January 3 at 10:00pm. Meanwhile, JTBC's Han Moon Chul's Dashcam Review and Divorce Camp, Channel A's Trendy Men's Lifestyle and Family Over the Border, and TV Chosun's Miss Trot have been temporarily suspended.