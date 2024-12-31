Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to the public mourning period in South Korea, state-run broadcaster KBS has suspended several shows including AM Plaza and the National Singing Contest.

Other networks like MBC have adjusted their schedules, replacing some shows with feature films, while SBS and JTBC have made selective suspensions.

However, some shows will continue to air as planned. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

South Korea is observing a national mourning period

TV shows suspended as South Korea mourns Jeju crash victims

By Tanvi Gupta 06:30 pm Dec 31, 202406:30 pm

What's the story South Korea is currently observing a national mourning period following the horrific Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport on Sunday. The government has declared a mourning period lasting until midnight on January 4, 2025. In honor of the victims, television networks across the country have suspended entertainment programs, focusing instead on commemorating those affected by the devastating incident and offering condolences to their families.

Program suspension

KBS cancels major programs, announces alternative broadcasts

Per reports, the state-run broadcaster KBS has announced the cancelation of several key programs including AM Plaza, the National Singing Contest, the TV Show Authentic Masterpieces, and the Korean Traditional Music Concert on KBS1. The decision was taken to respect the public's mourning period. Meanwhile, KBS2's The Seasons -Lee Young Ji's Rainbow confirmed its cancelation for this week with a delay in the scheduled recording.

Schedule changes

Other KBS shows and MBC's schedule adjustments

Other major KBS shows including Gag Concert, Music Bank, Stars's Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, The Singer in Germany, and Immortal Songs will also be taking a break this week. Meanwhile, MBC has adjusted its schedule by replacing Radio Star and Where is My Home with feature films Single in Seoul and Motel California Premiere. However, some shows like Hangout with Yoo, I Live Alone, and Point of Omniscient Interfere are airing as usual.

Broadcast plans

SBS and JTBC's programming decisions amid national mourning

SBS, however, hasn't announced any cancelations of its entertainment programs. Shows like Kick a Goal, What on Earth, and Universe League will be aired as scheduled. The Friday-Saturday drama Love Scout will premiere on January 3 at 10:00pm. Meanwhile, JTBC's Han Moon Chul's Dashcam Review and Divorce Camp, Channel A's Trendy Men's Lifestyle and Family Over the Border, and TV Chosun's Miss Trot have been temporarily suspended.