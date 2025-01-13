'Greatest Rivalry': Netflix locks release date for India-Pakistan cricket docuseries
What's the story
Netflix is all set to drop its highly anticipated documentary series, The Greatest Rivalry: India Vs Pakistan, which delves into the fierce cricket rivalry between the two neighboring nations.
After teasing fans with the trailer in March 2024, the release date remained under wraps—until now.
On Monday, Netflix finally revealed that the wait was over, with the documentary hitting the streaming platform on February 7.
In-depth exploration
Documentary to delve into psychological aspects of rivalry
The Greatest Rivalry is expected to explore the psychological aspect of the intense cricket rivalry, going beyond the game itself.
The previous announcement video showed visuals of the India-Pakistan border, hinting that the documentary will look into the historical, geographical, and political contexts behind this rivalry.
Bankrolled by Grey Matter Entertainment, the series is directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg.
About the series
What to expect from the show?
From untold accounts of the first-ever India-Pakistan ODI to insights from cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, and Shoaib Akhtar, this series promises a mix of revelations and surprise cameos.
Get ready for an immersive experience of history, or as Sehwag puts it, "Whenever India faces Pakistan, it's not just a match; it's a battle—a war on the field, with both teams eager to win."
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement post here
Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 13, 2025
Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix.#TheGreatestRivalryIndiaVsPakistanOnNetflix #TheGreatestRivalryIndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/zva657sI3i
Historical context
India-Pakistan cricket rivalry: A historical perspective
The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the fiercest in cricket, only second perhaps to that of England and Australia.
However, owing to political tensions, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for two T20Is and three ODIs.
The last Test match between the two nations was in 2007.