Ex-Ubisoft executives face trial for bullying, harassment in #MeToo case
What's the story
Three former executives of French video game giant Ubisoft are facing trial for bullying and sexual harassment.
The case is the first major trial stemming from the #MeToo movement in the gaming industry.
The state prosecutor Antoine Haushalter called the evidence against them "overwhelming" and said it could be a "turning point" for the gaming world.
Testimonies
Women describe 'abusive behaviors' during hearings
During four days of hearings, former female employees described a range of abusive behaviors.
These included being tied to chairs, forced into doing handstands, and facing constant sexual comments about their bodies.
They also had to endure sexist and homophobic jokes, drawings of penises on computers, unsolicited shoulder massages from managers who even played pornographic films in open-plan offices.
Accusations
Former vice-president tried to kiss an employee
Among those accused are Tommy Francois, Ubisoft's former vice-president of editorial. He faces charges of sexual harassment, bullying, and attempted sexual assault.
One woman alleged he tied her to a chair with tape and pushed it into a lift at random.
Another witness said that during an office Christmas party in 2015, Francois tried to kiss her as his colleagues restrained her.
The third told the court that Francois forced her to do handstands while wearing a skirt.
Additional charges
Ubisoft's ex-Chief creative officer made guttural noises in office
Serge Hascoet, Ubisoft's former chief creative officer, is accused of bullying and sexual harassment.
He allegedly suggested having sex with a senior female employee in front of everyone during an away-day meeting.
The court also heard he made guttural noises in the office and talked about sex while bullying assistants into doing personal tasks for him.
Further allegations
Former game director threatened an office shooting
Guillaume Patrux, a former game director, is also facing charges of sexual harassment and bullying.
He allegedly threatened an office shooting and played with a lighter near workers' faces, among other activities.
The panel of judges has retired to consider their verdict in this high-profile case that highlights the issue of sexism and abuse in the gaming industry.