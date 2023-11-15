Toyota Fortuner leads full-size SUV sales in October 2023

By Dwaipayan Roy

Toyota Fortuner sold 2,475 units last month

In October 2023, Toyota Fortuner maintained its stronghold in the full-size SUV market. With 2,475 units sold, it reflected a 22% YoY sales increase compared to the 2,031 units sold in October 2022. The seven-seater SUV has consistently led the segment for several years, and its robust performance last month further cements its market standing.

MG Gloster and SKODA KODIAQ follow with significant growth

MG Gloster claimed the second spot in full-size SUV sales, selling 247 units, a 38% YoY volume growth compared to the 179 units sold in October last year. Despite boasting segment-first features, the Gloster has faced challenges in sustaining steady sales figures. In contrast, the SKODA KODIAQ experienced a remarkable YoY positive volume jump of 220%, with 176 units sold last month compared to a mere 55 units during the same period in 2022.

Volkswagen Tiguan and Jeep Meridian round out top five

Ranking fourth and fifth in SUV sales for October 2023 were the Volkswagen Tiguan and Jeep Meridian, respectively. The Tiguan saw a total of 98 units sold, marking an 18% YoY growth compared to the 83 units retailed in October last year. Conversely, the Jeep Meridian witnessed a significant YoY negative sales growth of 73%, with only 109 units sold last month, in comparison to the 404 units sold during the same period in 2022.