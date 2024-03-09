Next Article

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Kawasaki Z H2: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Mar 09, 202403:10 am

What's the story Ducati has introduced the 2024 version of the Streetfighter V4 S in India. The potent liter-class motorcycle is available with two attractive paint jobs. At Rs. 28 lakh price point, the bike competes with Kawasaki Z H2 SE on our shores. Between these two iconic motorcycles, which one makes more sense? The Italian brawler or the Japanese fighter?

Context

Why does this story matter?

First introduced in 2009 as a road-going alternative to the track-focused Panigale 1099 model, the Streetfighter 1099 redefined the 1,000cc streetfighter category globally. In 2015, Ducati changed the monikers to the V2 and V4 to streamline its entire portfolio. This was done to simplify the choice for potential buyers. However, with the arrival of the Kawasaki Z H2 SE, the competition has heated up.

Design

Ducati Streetfighter V4 looks more appealing of the two

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S sports a 17-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight, sharp-looking mirrors, a wide handlebar, carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, 17-inch forged wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. Kawasaki Z H2 SE gets a 19-liter fuel tank, an aggressive LED headlight, a raised handlebar, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, 17-inch designer wheels, and a Z-pattern LED taillight.

Safety

Both bikes are equipped with several electronic riding aids

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Streetfighter V4 S and Z H2 SE come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both hyper-street bikes are taken care of by fully adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Performance

Streetfighter V4 packs a more powerful motor

Powering the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, 'Desmosedici Stradale,' V4 engine that puts out a maximum power of 208hp and a peak torque of 123Nm. The Kawasaki Z H2 SE draws power from a 998cc, supercharged, DOHC, inline-four engine that develops 197.2hp of maximum power and 137Nm of peak torque. Both motors are mated to a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 28 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 SE will set you back by Rs. 27.76 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Streetfighter V4 S makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and a more powerful V4 engine.