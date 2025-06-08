What's the story

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Gandhi had alleged that the election was a "blueprint for rigging democracy" and warned of similar tactics in Bihar's upcoming polls.

He detailed alleged electoral irregularities on X, including adding fake voters and inflating voter turnout, and shared an op-ed from The Indian Express to elaborate on his claims.