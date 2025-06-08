'Accept ground realities...': Fadnavis on Rahul's Maharashtra polls rigging claims
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.
Gandhi had alleged that the election was a "blueprint for rigging democracy" and warned of similar tactics in Bihar's upcoming polls.
He detailed alleged electoral irregularities on X, including adding fake voters and inflating voter turnout, and shared an op-ed from The Indian Express to elaborate on his claims.
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi's post on X
How to steal an election?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2025
Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy.
My article shows how this happened, step by step:
Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission
Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll
Step 3: Inflate voter… pic.twitter.com/ntCwtPVXTu
Counterclaims
Gandhi insulting Maharashtra's voters: Fadnavis
"He has insulted voters and ladki bahins (beneficiaries of a state government scheme for poor women). I condemn his statement," he said, reported PTI.
He dismissed Gandhi's allegations as essentially a foreknowledge of Congress's defeat in Bihar.
The chief minister advised Gandhi to "stop lying to himself and giving false comfort," implying such actions would hinder Congress's chances in future elections.
Debunked claims
Gandhi urged to accept ground realities
Fadnavis stressed that the Election Commission had earlier debunked these allegations with evidence, including increased voter numbers in recent elections.
He further slammed Gandhi's tendency to make baseless claims and suggested people don't understand his statements.
"He is habituated to speaking lies. Gandhi believes that by lying every day, people will accept his claims as truth," he said.
The chief minister urged Gandhi to accept ground realities and focus on improving Congress's prospects instead of making unfounded accusations.
Official response
Election Commission calls allegations an affront to rule of law
The Election Commission also responded to Gandhi's allegations, saying "facts are completely being ignored."
It pointed out that it had addressed these concerns in a reply to the Indian National Congress on December 24, 2024, available on its website.
"Unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are an affront to the rule of law," the commission said.