What's the story

Actor-politician G Krishnakumar and his family are facing serious legal troubles after a staff member of his daughter Diya's company accused them of kidnapping and extortion.

The complaint was filed at the Museum Police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a counter move, an embezzlement case has also been registered against the same employee on complaints from Krishnakumar and Diya for financial misconduct.