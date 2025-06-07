Actor-politician G Krishnakumar, family face kidnapping, extortion charges
What's the story
Actor-politician G Krishnakumar and his family are facing serious legal troubles after a staff member of his daughter Diya's company accused them of kidnapping and extortion.
The complaint was filed at the Museum Police station in Thiruvananthapuram.
In a counter move, an embezzlement case has also been registered against the same employee on complaints from Krishnakumar and Diya for financial misconduct.
Embezzlement claims
Krishnakumar's side of the story
Krishnakumar has publicly accused three female employees of embezzling ₹69 lakh from Diya's firm while she was pregnant and unable to supervise operations.
"They initially paid about Rs 8 lakh and promised to return the remaining money, asking us not to file a complaint," Krishnakumar asserted.
However, one employee later allegedly threatened his daughter over the phone, leading them to file a police complaint around May 30 or 31.
Counter-complaint
Counter-complaint details
The actor-politician said that after they filed their complaint, an employee's complaint against his family was registered as a counter-complaint.
He said, "Now I have come to know that a case under non-bailable provisions has been registered against all six members of my family, including my son-in-law."
Krishnakumar has also reached out to the Chief Minister's Office via email regarding this issue and received a response.
Evidence provided
Krishnakumar claims to have evidence supporting his claims
Krishnakumar also claims to have electronic evidence, including video footage, of the employees committing embezzlement and admitting their guilt.
"All these have been given to the police," he stated.
An officer from the Museum Police station said, "We are currently reviewing all evidence submitted with the complaints. Further action will follow this review."