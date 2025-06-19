How Viola Davis reinvented stardom in the digital age
What's the story
Viola Davis has emerged as a streaming era juggernaut, reinventing her career with some smart decisions and stirring performances.
Famous for her hard-hitting performances, she has managed to establish herself in the changing entertainment ecosystem.
Here's how Davis used streaming platforms to reimagine the course of her career. We look at the major projects and decisions that led to her success.
Breakthrough role
'How to Get Away With Murder' success
Davis's role in How to Get Away with Murder was a turning point in her career.
The show, which debuted on ABC, a prime network before gaining momentum on streaming platforms, highlighted her talent and versatility.
Her character of Annalise Keating was critically acclaimed, and she received numerous awards, making her one of the leading ladies of the industry.
Versatile choices
Embracing diverse roles
Davis has taken on diverse roles across genres, boosting her appeal in the streaming era. She recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's G20.
By opting for projects that defied conventions and presented complex characters, she widened her spectrum as an actress.
This not only highlighted her versatility but also brought in a wider audience who appreciated nuanced storytelling.
Key partnerships
Strategic collaborations
Collaborating with influential directors and producers was the key to Davis's streaming-era success.
By partnering with creative visionaries who had similar values and goals, she was able to participate in groundbreaking projects that resonated with audiences across the world.
These partnerships helped elevate both the quality of content and its reach.
Digital expansion
Leveraging streaming platforms
Davis made the most of streaming platforms to break the barriers of traditional media and reach out to a wider audience.
By being a part of original content exclusive to these platforms, she connected with new audiences around the world while remaining relevant in a constantly evolving industry.
It opened the doors for her to reach viewers looking for fresh voices from established talents like her.