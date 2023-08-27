F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 27, 2023 | 09:35 pm 2 min read

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen claimed another dominating win as he stayed ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Pierre Gasly in third. Notably, Verstappen has now sealed his ninth race in a row. He has equaled the record of former F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, who won nine in a row in 2013.

90th podium and 46th race win for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed his 90th podium and 13th successive one this season. He also claimed his 46th race win and an 11th this season after the Bahrain GP, Australian GP, Miami GP, Monaco GP, Spanish GP, Canadian GP, Austrian GP, British GP, Hungarian GP, and Belgian GP respectively. Verstappen has won his third successive race at the Dutch GP since its return in 2021.

Dutch GP: A look at the top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 3) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 4) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 5) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 6) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 7) Lando Norris (McLaren) 8) Alex Albon (Williams) 9) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 10) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Driver and Constructor standings

Verstappen leads the F1 season with 339 points from 13 races. Sergio Perez is second with 201 points. Alonso has 168 points and is ahead of Lewis Hamilton (156). In terms of the Constructor standings, Red Bull Racing lead the way with 540 points. Mercedes are placed second with 255 points and are above Aston Martin (215) and Ferrari (201).

Perez loses 3rd place after being penalized

Verstappen fell second behind Perez before he repassed on lap 13. Heavy rain greeted with just eight laps to go and it forced a red flag and a 45-minute delay. Verstappen remained in control and never really looked like losing the race. Gasly took the final podium position after Perez, who finished third on the track, was penalized for speeding in the pit lane.

Key numbers for Alonso and Gasly

Alonso claimed his sixth podium finish this year and 105 overall. He is now one short of Alain Prost, who has 106 podiums. His last podium came at the 2023 Canadian GP in June (2nd-placed finish). Meanwhile, Gasly claimed his fourth career podium finish and a first this season. His last podium came in the 2021 season for Alpha Tauri Honda.

