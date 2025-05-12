What's the story

Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The batting maestro, who has ruled Indian cricket for more than a decade, bids adieu to the format days before the England tour.

Despite a slump in recent years, he is one of the most decorated Test players in India's history.

Meanwhile, he was even a greater force to reckon with as India's Test captain.

His batting numbers while leading the team are jaw-dropping.

Here we decode the same.