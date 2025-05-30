What's the story

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, his wife Maria Goretti, and his brother have been banned from the stock market for one year by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The ban comes after SEBI found their involvement in a stock manipulation case related to Sadhna Broadcast Ltd (now Crystal Business System Ltd).

The regulatory body has also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh each on Warsi and Goretti, reported PTI.