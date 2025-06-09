England eye series whitewash against West Indies: 3rd T20I preview
What's the story
The third and final T20I of the series between England and West Indies will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 10.
The hosts have already won the series with a 2-0 lead after two convincing wins.
The Harry Brook-led side also had a clean sweep victory in the ODI series and will be looking to replicate it in this format too.
Here is the match preview.
Match details
Rose Bowl pitch report
The pitch at Southampton is slightly on the drier side, making it tougher to bat as the game progresses.
Batters have managed to score runs in the first innings but the ball gets stuck in the wicket during the second innings, making it a perfect pitch for batting first and putting up some runs on board.
Spinners could get a lot of grip and turn too. Meanwhile, the third T20I match is scheduled to start at 11:00pm IST.
Aanalysis
England have been the better side
England's dominance in the series was evident in both T20Is.
The first match saw Jos Buttler and Liam Dawson shine, while Luke Wood stole the show in the second with an impressive 2/25 on a seemingly flat Bristol pitch.
On the other hand, West Indies have struggled despite some good individual performances.
Their bowlers have been expensive while batters have failed to capitalize on their starts.
Historical context
A look at head-to-head record
The two teams have played 37 matches against each other, with both sides winning 18 times apiece. One match has no result, as per ESPNcricinfo.
On home soil, England have managed to win five out of the nine matches against the Windies.
The last bilateral T20I series between these two teams was in November 2024, where England emerged victorious by a margin of 3-1.
Team lineups
Here are the probable XIs
England (Probable XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.
West Indies (Probable XI): Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Adil Rashid is the most successful bowler against West Indies in T20I history, with 38 wickets at an economy rate of 6.44.
Buttler now owns 658 runs versus WI across 24 T20Is at 34.63 (SR: 143.04).
Jason Holder has taken 23 wickets against England at an economy rate of 8.62.
He also played a fine cameo in the second match (29* off 9 balls).
Rovman Powell has also been impressive against them, having managed 543 runs while striking at 166.05.
