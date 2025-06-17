What's the story

After the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash near BJ Medical College, construction businessman Raju Patel and his team were among the first on the scene.

Despite facing intense flames, they helped rescue the injured with makeshift stretchers and later recovered valuables from the wreckage, TOI reported.

These included gold jewelry, cash, passports, and a Bhagavad Gita—all of which were handed over to the police.