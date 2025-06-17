Air India crash: Gold, passports, Bhagavad Gita recovered from wreckage
What's the story
After the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash near BJ Medical College, construction businessman Raju Patel and his team were among the first on the scene.
Despite facing intense flames, they helped rescue the injured with makeshift stretchers and later recovered valuables from the wreckage, TOI reported.
These included gold jewelry, cash, passports, and a Bhagavad Gita—all of which were handed over to the police.
Rescue efforts
How Patel and his team helped the victims
Patel, who reached the crash site within five minutes of the incident, recalled how they initially struggled to get close due to the intense fire.
"For the first 15-20 minutes, we could barely get close. The fire was too intense," he said.
However, once emergency services arrived, they jumped in to help by using sarees and bedsheets as stretchers for the injured.
Personal impact
'I was just 100m from the civil hospital...'
Patel, who has a history of volunteering during disasters like the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, said he would never forget the destruction and flames at the crash site.
"I was just 100m from the civil hospital when a bomb went off. But the destruction here...the flames...I will never forget this," he said.
Authorities allowed Patel's team to stay on-site until 9:00pm on the day of the crash.
Salvaged valuables
Gold, cash recovered; belongings being returned to families
From the wreckage, Patel's team managed to salvage a staggering 70 tolas (over 800gm) of gold jewelry and ₹80,000 in cash.
Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Sunday that all salvaged personal belongings are being documented and will be returned to the next of kin.
"I'm just grateful we could do something," said Patel.