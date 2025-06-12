What's the story

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran has issued a statement following the tragic crash of an Air India passenger plane on Thursday.

Chandrasekaran announced that the Tata Group will offer ₹1 crore to the family of each person who lost their life in the tragedy.

The Group will also bear the medical expenses of the injured and ensure they receive complete care and support.

Additionally, assistance will be provided for the reconstruction of B J Medical College's hostel.