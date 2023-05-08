Lifestyle

Stiff or painful shoulders? These quick, at-home exercises can help

Owing to bad posture or heavy lifting, our shoulders can become stiff and achy, causing hindrances in our daily activities. Luckily, there are some easy and effective exercises and stretches that you can do in the comfort of your home and find relief from that troubling shoulder discomfort anytime. Without any further ado, let us familiarize you with these five shoulder exercises.

Pendulum

Lean over a little and support your non-achy shoulder's arm by holding a chair. Let the sore shoulder's arm fall straight down and then gently draw circles in the air with it. Allow the circles to start slow before you eventually increase the speed. Also, reverse the directions after regular gaps and repeat this exercise 10 times throughout the day.

Chest expansion

Stand straight and hold a rope/strap/band behind your back with both hands. Now stretch your shoulder outward and let your shoulder plates move toward each other. You can also gently raise your chin toward the ceiling. Maintain this position for 10 seconds and repeat this exercise at least thrice daily for better results. This can help reduce stiffness and pain in your shoulders.

Across-the-chest stretch

Stand and raise your right arm in front of you. Move it toward the left side and lock it with your left arm. Stretch as much as possible for a few seconds and then relax. Now repeat the same step with your other arm. You can repeat this brief exercise three to five times a day to get relief from stiffness.

Shoulder rotations

This is probably the easiest shoulder exercise on our list and you can perform it anytime, anywhere. All you have to do is, stand straight and gently rotate your shoulders clockwise for at least 10 rounds. Pause for a few seconds and then rotate them in an anticlockwise motion for the same number of sets. This will help your shoulders relax.

Child's pose

Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels. Bend forward until your thighs and chest are in contact. You can rest your hands by the side or extend them ahead. Hold for three-five minutes and it is done. This yoga asana can soothe the muscles in and around your shoulders, open up your hips, and help you feel relaxed.