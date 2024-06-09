Next Article

Billie Eilish Vs Taylor Swift: Inside the clash of icons

What's the story Rumors of a feud between pop music sensations Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have recently been making rounds on social media. Reports suggest that Grammy-winning artist Swift may be feeling "jealous and threatened" by the meteoric rise of 22-year-old Eilish, who has already made history as the youngest person to win two Academy Awards. This perceived rivalry is seen as a challenge to Swift's long-standing dominance in the music industry.

Allegations of Swift's 'vicious campaign' against Eilish

An insider close to Eilish has accused Swift of "weaponizing her fans" in a "vicious campaign" against the younger artist in an interview with Daily Mail. The source alleges that the 14-time Grammy winner, while on her successful globe-trotting Eras Tour, subtly encourages her fanbase to undermine Eilish. The insider stated, "Taylor is very strategic. She never directly tells her fans to attack, but she doesn't stop them either."

Eilish's comments fueled speculation of feud with Swift

The tension between Swift and Eilish became more evident when the latter commented on not performing three-hour concerts. During a chat with fans on the Stationhead app in May, she stated, "I'm not doing a 3-hour show, that's literally psychotic." This remark was widely interpreted as an indirect criticism of Swift—whose Eras Tour is known for its "marathon performances." "You guys don't want that. I don't want that. I don't even want that as a fan." Eilish added.

Simultaneous album releases intensified Swift-Eilish rivalry

The rivalry between Swift and Eilish reportedly escalated with the simultaneous release of their latest albums, TTPD and Hit Me Hard and Soft, respectively. The matter came to light when two unique versions of TTPD were launched simultaneously with Eilish's latest album, Hit Me... Eilish's team appeared to convey some discontent, with her manager implying that Swift's release tactics might inadvertently overshadow the efforts of other artists, in a tweet that was subsequently deleted but had been reshared earlier.

When Eilish publicly criticized 'excessive vinyl production' in music industry

Meanwhile, Eilish publicly criticized the production of "excessive vinyl packages by some artists," accusing them of promoting "wastefulness" for profit. This comment was seen as another indirect swipe at Swift, who is known for her highly collectible vinyl records. "Some artists are just doing it to get you to keep buying more," Eilish stated. Clarifying the feud claims, an insider said at that time, "Eilish is not interested in the drama, and she's done nothing to provoke it whatsoever."