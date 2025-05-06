Met Gala: Zendaya, Anna Sawai accidentally twin in white suits
Overseen by Anna Wintour, the Met Gala 2025 saw the most unexpected of fashion face-offs: seasoned Met Gala attendee Zendaya versus debutant Anna Sawai.
Both actors went for bold white suits for the evening.
Euphoria star Zendaya wore a cream-white three-piece Louis Vuitton suit, custom-made by Pharrell Williams.
Shogun star Sawai went for a chic Dior white number by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Take a look at both outfits
I hate that this happened
to Anna Sawai. #MetGala #MetGala2025
Met Gala 2025: Zendaya and Sawai's unique sartorial choices
Zendaya rounded off her look with a matching tie, a floppy hat, and a brooch, with her engagement ring from Tom Holland adding a touch of personal flair.
Sawai's outfit was styled by Karla Welch, paired with a Cartier watch and separate gloves. Sawai added a silver tie clip to her look, too.
The actors adhered to the Met Gala's dress code, Tailored for You, which celebrates the cultural importance and historical significance of dandyism.
Sawai's fashion evolution: From gowns to androgynous style
Sawai, who has graced high-profile red carpets in stunning gowns before, was excited about this year's fashion choice.
She told the New York Times, "I feel like every carpet, I've only worn dresses."
"This is going to be the first time that I'm getting to kind of channel my androgynous side. And I'm really excited to pay respect to Black dandyism."
Netizens loved Sawai's look
ANNA SAWAI at the Met Gala, I’m down bad, I’d do anything for this goddess pic.twitter.com/USnsFx5IOm— ELLIE (@cherryonpiee) May 6, 2025
Zendaya and Sawai's style adaptations for Met Gala 2025
Both actors proved their fashion prowess with individual takes on the Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Zendaya's pants were flared, whereas Sawai opted for wide-legged bottoms to suit her 5-foot-1-inch height.
Their hairdos were also very much in line with their personalities; Sawai let her hair down, and Zendaya wore a bun tucked under her iconic white hat.
Take a look at Zendaya's fit
Zendaya stuns at the Met Gala! pic.twitter.com/JofJWbo6NG— 🏁 (@concertleaks) May 5, 2025