What's the story

Overseen by Anna Wintour, the Met Gala 2025 saw the most unexpected of fashion face-offs: seasoned Met Gala attendee Zendaya versus debutant Anna Sawai.

Both actors went for bold white suits for the evening.

Euphoria star Zendaya wore a cream-white three-piece Louis Vuitton suit, custom-made by Pharrell Williams.

Shogun star Sawai went for a chic Dior white number by Maria Grazia Chiuri.