How to style oversized shirt for any occasion
What's the story
Oversized shirts have become a staple in contemporary wardrobes.
Offering comfort and versatility, these garments can be transformed into chic ensembles with the right styling techniques.
Whether you're looking for a casual look or something more polished, oversized shirts provide endless possibilities.
By experimenting with different combinations and accessories, you can create unique outfits that suit various occasions.
Here are some insights on how to style oversized shirts effectively.
Slim fit
Pairing with skinny jeans
Pairing an oversized shirt with skinny jeans gives you a balanced silhouette.
The contrast between the loose top and fitted bottom accentuates your shape without sacrificing comfort.
Choose neutral-colored jeans to keep the focus on the shirt's design or pattern.
This combination makes for a great casual outing or relaxed office environment wear, giving you a stylish yet laid-back appearance.
Waist cinch
Adding a belt for definition
Adding a belt to an oversized shirt can define your waistline, add structure to your outfit.
Choose a belt that complements the color of your shirt or adds an interesting contrast.
This technique works particularly well when you're wearing longer shirts as dresses, creating an hourglass figure while maintaining comfort and ease of movement.
Outerwear layering
Layering with jackets or blazers
Layering an oversized shirt with jackets or blazers gives your look depth and sophistication.
A tailored blazer can immediately dress up the look, making it perfect for professional settings or evening events.
For a more casual vibe, opt for denim jackets or lightweight cardigans that add texture without overpowering the outfit.
Tuck styles
Tucking techniques for versatility
Experimenting with different tucking techniques can change the overall look of an oversized shirt.
A full tuck creates a polished appearance suitable for formal occasions, while a half-tuck offers a relaxed yet stylish vibe perfect for casual settings.
Play around with these styles to find what best suits your personal taste and occasion requirements.
Smart accessories
Accessorizing wisely
Accessories are the key to take any outfit with an oversized shirt up a notch.
Statement necklaces draw attention upwards while adding an element of elegance, scarves add a splash of color and pattern, hats add a touch of personality, and bags finish the look by tying everything together effortlessly.
Each accessory choice works its own magic towards making aesthetic goals without overpowering the simplicity.