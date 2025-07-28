Scientists secretly tested Sun-dimming tech. California officials shut it down

Researchers in California quietly set out to test a radical solution for climate change : dimming sunlight by brightening clouds. Backed by the University of Washington's Marine Cloud Brightening Program and notable philanthropists, the initiative sought to see if saltwater mist sprayed into the air could reflect more sunlight and cool the planet. But before the technology could be meaningfully tested, the program was shut down by local authorities in Alameda city who said they'd never been informed about the experiment.

Experiment Test lasted for 20 minutes The test, held on the deck of the USS Hornet museum ship, was originally slated to run for months but lasted just 20 minutes. As per Politico, hundreds of internal documents show the project leaders kept local officials and the public in the dark, relying on museum staff for communications. This lack of transparency sparked swift intervention from city officials, abruptly halting the experiment.

Goal What was the experiment about? The experiment involved a pilot using a machine to spray a fine mist of sea salt to brighten clouds over the ocean. This would have enhanced reflectivity and reduced solar warming in the region. The ultimate goal of the researchers involved was to cool regional temperatures. Their planned follow-up included spraying clouds over 3,900 square miles off the coasts of North America, Chile, or Africa. These future experiments were contingent on the success of the Alameda pilot.

Community engagement Approach met with mixed reactions The research team's approach has been met with mixed reactions. Some solar geoengineering experts criticized them for not engaging local communities before the first experiment, while others were surprised at the scale of their second planned trial. University of Washington officials downplayed the proposed experiment's size and its potential impact on weather patterns, emphasizing that it was meant to demonstrate cloud-making instruments in real-world conditions.

Technology concerns Solar geoengineering technologies largely unregulated at federal level Solar geoengineering technologies, which include injecting sulfate particles into the stratosphere or spraying saltwater aerosols over the ocean, are largely unregulated at the federal level. Critics warn these methods could disrupt weather patterns and lead to "termination shock" if stopped abruptly. The controversial nature of these technologies has fueled conspiracy theories and political backlash against their research.