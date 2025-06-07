With Madhavan's addition, the film's casting has reached a new level of excitement. The film already features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

Rajamouli, known for Baahubali and RRR, has planned an extravagant international release for SSMB29.

He has reportedly finalized several exotic locations worldwide for filming to enhance the movie's global appeal.

The film will likely be released in 2027.