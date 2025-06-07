R Madhavan joins Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's 'SSMB29': Reports
What's the story
Tamil and Hindi actor R Madhavan has reportedly joined the cast of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.
The actor will play a powerful and pivotal character in this action-packed adventure, per reports.
An official announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks.
Casting highlights
Global adventure, international cast, and more details about 'SSMB29'
With Madhavan's addition, the film's casting has reached a new level of excitement. The film already features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.
Rajamouli, known for Baahubali and RRR, has planned an extravagant international release for SSMB29.
He has reportedly finalized several exotic locations worldwide for filming to enhance the movie's global appeal.
The film will likely be released in 2027.
Story influences
Mythology meets global adventure in the movie
SSMB29 blends mythological elements with global adventure, drawing inspiration from Wilbur Smith's novels and the legend of Lord Hanuman.
The story is set partly in the holy city of Kashi, for which the production team is constructing grand sets in Hyderabad.
Major scenes have already been shot in Odisha using high-end visuals and action sequences to elevate the film's scale.
Casting news
Recent: Nana Patekar was offered the role of Mahesh's father
Earlier, veteran actor Nana Patekar was offered the role of Babu's father in SSMB29.
However, he reportedly turned it down despite being offered a whopping ₹20cr for just 15 days of work as the role didn't excite him.
Produced by KL Narayana with a whopping budget of ₹1,000cr, SSMB29 is one of the most expensive Indian films to date.
Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has been roped in for the music and background score.