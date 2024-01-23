'Avengers' to 'Mission: Impossible': Jeremy Renner's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 02:37 pm Jan 23, 202402:37 pm

Jeremy Renner's best movies to watch

Though Jeremy Renner received much-deserved recognition and acclaim later in his career, he has been part of some of the major franchises of Hollywood for a long time. His credits include global hits such as Marvel's Avengers, The Bourne Legacy, and Mission: Impossible. The list below explores some of the best roles of the two-time Oscar nominee.

'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Renner's performance in The Hurt Locker is a tour de force, earning him critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination. Renner's portrayal of Sergeant William James, an adrenaline-fueled bomb disposal expert, is intense and immersive. He navigates the psychological toll of war with authenticity, delivering a riveting and emotionally charged performance that anchors the film and solidifies Renner as a formidable actor in the industry.

'The Town' (2010)

Renner's electrifying performance in The Town as James Coughlin, a charismatic and volatile bank robber, is a standout in the crime thriller. His portrayal is both menacing and sympathetic, showcasing his ability to embody complex characters. Renner's magnetic presence elevates the tension in the film, earning critical acclaim and solidifying his reputation as a versatile and compelling actor in the crime genre.

'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

In Brad Bird's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Renner injects the franchise with his trademark intensity and versatility. Renner's portrayal of William Brandt adds a layer of complexity to the high-octane action spy film, seamlessly blending into the espionage world alongside Tom Cruise. His charismatic and dynamic performance elevates the film, establishing Renner as a valuable asset to the Mission: Impossible series.

'The Avengers' (2012)

Renner's portrayal of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel's Avengers film series is a masterclass in bringing a lesser-known superhero to life. Renner seamlessly combines archery prowess with emotional depth, creating a character who holds his own among superpowered teammates. He captures Barton's humanity, making Hawkeye an integral part of the Avengers ensemble. He also received critical acclaim for his spinoff Hawkeye series.

'Wind River' (2017)

In Wind River, Renner delivers a poignant performance as Cory Lambert, a wildlife tracker haunted by personal tragedy. His portrayal captures the raw vulnerability and stoic strength of his character, navigating a chilling murder investigation in the harsh Wyoming wilderness. His nuanced acting, combined with the film's gripping narrative, showcases Renner's ability to command the screen with emotional depth and authenticity.