Best sci-fi shows on Hulu for you to binge-watch

By Namrata Ganguly 08:13 pm Dec 15, 202308:13 pm

If you like imagining the future- dystopian or utopian, extraterrestrial encounters, or mind-bending technologies, Hulu stands as a digital portal to a trove of exceptional sci-fi shows. From gripping tales set in dystopian futures to epic space adventures that transcend the boundaries of our known universe, Hulu's collection of sci-fi series offers a diverse and enthralling array of narratives.

'Fear the Walking Dead' (2015-2023)

Created by Robert Kirkman, Fear the Walking Dead is based on the namesake comic book series by him, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The post-apocalyptic drama that unfolds in the early days of the zombie outbreak. Set in a desolate world, the series follows a diverse group of survivors as they navigate the collapse of society and grapple with the horrors of the undead.

'Stitchers' (2015-2017)

The riveting sci-fi crime drama series Stitchers follows Kirsten Clark, a young woman recruited into a covert government agency. Using advanced technology, Kirsten is "stitched" into the memories of the recently deceased to solve murders and uncover mysteries. Balancing intricate procedural elements with sci-fi, it weaves a compelling narrative of crime-solving, conspiracies, and the blurred boundaries between life and death.

'The Orville' (2017-2022)

The Orville is a comedic yet thought-provoking space adventure that follows the crew of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship in the 25th century. Created by Seth MacFarlane, it combines witty humor with compelling storytelling as the crew encounters strange new worlds and faces unexpected challenges, all while navigating the complexities of relationships, morality, and the vast expanse of the cosmos.

'Motherland: Fort Salem' (2020-2022)

Eliot Laurence's sci-fi supernatural drama series Motherland: Fort Salem delves into a world where witches are not only real but vital to national defense. Set in an alternate America, young women are conscripted into a military witch unit to fight looming terrorist threats. The series explores the complex dynamics of power, duty, and sisterhood, blending supernatural elements with political intrigue.

'Silverpoint' (2022- )

Created by Lee Walters and Steven Andrew, the British sci-fi teen television series Silverpoint follows a group of children who discover a strange artifact at an adventure camp. As the series unfolds, the children discover the mysterious disappearance of four children over 20 years ago in 1997 in Silverpoint Woods. Now, one of these children decides to find out the truth behind their disappearance.