'Mr. Robot' to 'Bohemian Rhapsody': Rami Malek's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 07:00 pm Dec 15, 202307:00 pm

Hollywood actor Rami Malek's best roles

With his limited filmography, Rami Malek is one of the rare talents who rose to stardom and showcased his versatility before hitting 40. Be it Hollywood blockbusters like Night at the Museum and No Time To Die or psychological thrillers and indie films like Mr. Robot and Buster's Mal Heart, Malek has nailed it all. Check out his best performances including his Oscar-winning role.

'Mr. Robot' (2015-2019)

Malek's performance in Amazon Prime Video's gripping psychological thriller show Mr. Robot is a tour de force, earning him critical acclaim and a well-deserved Primetime Emmy Award. As Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity expert with a complex and troubled psyche, Malek's nuanced depiction of a character grappling with reality and identity is a mesmerizing blend of vulnerability and intensity.

'Buster's Mal Heart' (2016)

In the quirky indie film Buster's Mal Heart, Malek delivers a captivating performance as Jonah, a man caught in the labyrinth of his own mind. Malek's portrayal is a masterclass, navigating the intricate layers of the character's unraveling reality with intensity and depth. His ability to convey the profound loneliness and existential angst creates a haunting and thought-provoking experience.

'Papillon' (2017)

Michael Noer's Papillon narrates the riveting tale of Henri "Papillon" Charrière, portrayed by Charlie Hunnam. Malek portrays Loius Dega, a prisoner determined to escape Devil's Island who helps falsely accused French convict Charrière to escape in 1941. His chemistry with Hunnam elevates the film, showcasing Malek's ability to convey emotional nuance in the face of adversity, contributing to the gripping intensity of the narrative.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

The biographical musical drama Bohemian Rhapsody, directed by Bryan Singer, chronicles the life of British rock band Queen's lead singer Freddie Mercury from 1970 to 1985. Malek's portrayal of Mercury in the film is a cinematic triumph, earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor. With magnetic charisma, Malek embodies the legendary Queen frontman, capturing Mercury's flamboyance, vulnerability, and musical genius.

'No Time to Die' (2021)

Malek's electrifying performance as the enigmatic villain Lyutsifer Safin in No Time To Die adds a menacing layer to the James Bond saga. Malek's portrayal is marked by a chilling intensity and calculated charm, making Safin a formidable adversary. With his compelling presence and nuanced delivery, he contributes to the intrigue and suspense of the film, leaving an indelible mark on the iconic franchise.