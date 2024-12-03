Summarize Simplifying... In short Five medical students tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision in Kerala.

The accident occurred when their car, while overtaking another vehicle, skidded and crashed into a bus.

The bus passengers sustained minor injuries, and the police are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

5 medical students killed in Kerala in head-on collision

By Snehil Singh 02:05 pm Dec 03, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Five first-year medical students of TD Medical College in Alappuzha, Kerala, were killed in a tragic road accident on Monday night. The accident took place between 9:00pm and 10:00pm near Kalarcode area. The victims—identified as Devanandan, Muhammad Ibrahim, Ayush Shaji, Sreedeep Valsan, and Muhammed Jabbar—were on-board a Chevrolet Tavera car that collided head-on with a state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

Accident impact

Collision details and immediate aftermath

The collision was so severe that it left the car completely wrecked. Emergency responders had to cut through the mangled remains to extricate the victims. Three students died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. Two more students sustained critical injuries and were taken to Alappuzha Medical College hospital for treatment.

Investigation underway

Bus passengers' condition and accident investigation

The KSRTC bus which met with the accident was on its way from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam when the incident happened. Four passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries but are said to be stable. Local reports indicate the car was overtaking another vehicle when it applied brakes, skidded, and rammed into the bus. The exact cause of this tragic accident is still being probed by police authorities.