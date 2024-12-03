5 medical students killed in Kerala in head-on collision
Five first-year medical students of TD Medical College in Alappuzha, Kerala, were killed in a tragic road accident on Monday night. The accident took place between 9:00pm and 10:00pm near Kalarcode area. The victims—identified as Devanandan, Muhammad Ibrahim, Ayush Shaji, Sreedeep Valsan, and Muhammed Jabbar—were on-board a Chevrolet Tavera car that collided head-on with a state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.
Collision details and immediate aftermath
The collision was so severe that it left the car completely wrecked. Emergency responders had to cut through the mangled remains to extricate the victims. Three students died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. Two more students sustained critical injuries and were taken to Alappuzha Medical College hospital for treatment.
Bus passengers' condition and accident investigation
The KSRTC bus which met with the accident was on its way from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam when the incident happened. Four passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries but are said to be stable. Local reports indicate the car was overtaking another vehicle when it applied brakes, skidded, and rammed into the bus. The exact cause of this tragic accident is still being probed by police authorities.