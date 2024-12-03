Summarize Simplifying... In short Kashmir is bracing for a harsh winter due to La Nina, a climate pattern causing cooler ocean temperatures and extreme weather.

The region has already experienced early snowfall, and the intensity is expected to increase, leading to a severe and prolonged cold season.

The region has already experienced early snowfall, and the intensity is expected to increase, leading to a severe and prolonged cold season.

Despite a rainfall deficit impacting agriculture and power production, preparations for the harsh conditions are underway, with officials urging judicious power use.

La Nina is intensifying in Kashmir

Kashmir braces for La Nina: Heavy snowfall, harsh winter ahead

By Snehil Singh 01:47 pm Dec 03, 2024

What's the story The La Nina climate phenomenon is expected to deliver a harsh winter to Kashmir this year, with weather experts predicting frequent heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that La Nina is intensifying, resulting in expectations of above-normal precipitation and colder temperatures. "This year, it [La Nina] is intensifying, and we expect frequent snowfall spells and colder temperatures," Ahmed told India Today.

La Nina's impact on Kashmir's weather and agriculture

La Nina, a climate pattern marked by cooler ocean surface temperatures in the central equatorial Pacific, disrupts atmospheric circulation patterns and often causes extreme weather conditions around the world. In November, which is usually the start of the cold season in Kashmir, the region witnessed three moderate snowfall events, mostly in mountainous areas. This early snowfall kept nighttime temperatures hovering between 0°C and -5°C.

La Nina to intensify Kashmir's winter season

The IMD predicts that the intensity of snowfall will increase as winter progresses, making it a more severe and prolonged cold season. The harshest winter period, called "Chilla-i-Kalan," starts on December 21 with mercury expected to dip below freezing. Despite a 69% rainfall deficit in November which impacted agriculture and power production, heavy snowfall is expected due to La Nina's influence.

Preparations underway for harsh winter conditions

Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said preparations for the harsh conditions are better than last year. He said voltage issues due to affected power production from dry water sources were likely and urged consumers to use power judiciously. The MeT department predicts generally cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over higher reaches toward late Monday and Tuesday morning. A dry spell is expected from December 4-7, followed by light rain and snow on December 8 at isolated places.