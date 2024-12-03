The punishment is known as "tankhah"

Sukhbir Badal, with plaque around neck, begins Akal Takht's 'punishment'

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:53 pm Dec 03, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday started serving a religious punishment at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The punishment, called "tankhah" in Sikhism, was pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government from 2007 to 2017. On Tuesday morning, Badal was spotted sitting in a wheelchair with a plaque around his neck and a spear in his hand at the temple's entrance.

Religious edict

Badal's punishment includes serving as 'sewadar'

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, announced the punishment on Monday. He ordered Badal to serve as a "sewadar," which involves washing dishes and cleaning shoes at the Golden Temple. The punishment also includes wearing boards admitting their "misdeeds" and serving at different gurdwaras for two days each.

Leadership change

Badal required to resign as SAD president

The religious edict also asked Sukhbir Badal to step down as SAD president, and elections for new office-bearers should be held within six months. The title of "Fakhre-e-Qaum," which was conferred on his late father Parkash Singh Badal, was taken back. Sukhbir also admitted to past mistakes, including pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case.

Collective atonement

Other Akali leaders also receive similar punishments

Other Akali leaders were also handed similar punishments. They were asked to clean washrooms and utensils at the Golden Temple and listen to "kirtan." Rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa joined Badal in performing the duties. Both were seen in wheelchairs owing to health issues. Akal Takht's decision came nearly three months after declaring Sukhbir Badal "tankhaiya" for religious misconduct. This happened after rebel party leaders sought forgiveness for incidents during SAD rule including sacrilege events in 2015.