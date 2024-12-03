Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident, a Bihar officer, Mishra, assaulted two badminton players during a game, even breaking a racket in his rage.

The dispute began when Mishra insisted on playing a match with the already exhausted players, and escalated when he attacked one player for a wrong shot and another who tried to intervene.

The incident took place in Madhepura

Bihar officer thrashes badminton players, breaks racket after 'wrong shot'

What's the story A district officer in Madhepura, Bihar, has been accused of physical assault after a video emerged of him attacking badminton players. The incident took place with Additional District Magistrate Shishir Kumar Mishra at the BP Mandal Indoor Stadium. Mishra has refuted the allegations, calling them "baseless and unfounded." Meanwhile, District Magistrate Taranjot Singh has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Incident details

Video evidence contradicts officer's denial

The video shows Mishra chasing a player and throwing a racket at him during a game. The altercation started when Mishra asked practicing players to play a match with him. Initially, the players refused as they were tired after hours of practice. Under pressure from Mishra and others, they finally agreed to play. During the match, Mishra got angry over a wrong shot by one player and reportedly beat the player with a racket before chasing him off the court.

Escalation and aftermath

Second player assaulted, investigation underway

Another player who tried to intervene was also beaten up by Mishra, suffering injuries on his neck and hand. Apart from the physical assault, Mishra allegedly broke a racket and threatened the players with consequences if they returned to practice at the stadium. District Magistrate Singh has said "Based on the findings of the report, we will take necessary action." The investigation hopes to shed light on this incident and decide on appropriate measures.