'Your mother was killed by terrorists': Owaisi attacks Bilawal Bhutto
What's the story
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the latest provocative statement from Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Reacting to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, Bhutto said, "The Indus is ours and will remain ours - either our water will flow through it, or their blood.'
Diplomatic tensions
Owaisi questions Bhutto's incendiary rhetoric
Owaisi said Bhutto should be careful of what he says.
"Let's not engage in childish commentary. Does he not remember what happened to his grandfather? Does he not remember what happened to his mother?" he said.
Owaisi added that Bhutto's mother was killed by terrorists, asking if he knew the seriousness of his comments.
Terrorism
Owaisi reminds Bhutto of his mother's assassination
"He must think who killed his mother. Terrorism killed her....When they shot your mother, it is terrorism. And when they kill our mothers and daughters, it is not?" he said.
The AIMIM chief further took aim at Pakistan's reliance on external funding, saying that without the United States's aid, Pakistan can't stand on its feet.
"Unless the US gives you something, you cannot run your country and you are trying to stare us down," Owaisi said.
Accusations
Owaisi accuses Pakistan of inciting communal divisions in India
Owaisi further accused Pakistan and its intelligence agencies of attempting to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims in India.
He alleged that these agencies specifically targeted non-Muslims in Kashmir to send out a message that no non-Muslim is welcome there.
The AIMIM leader appealed for unity among Indian citizens regardless of their political differences, asking them not to allow outside forces to break their cohesion.
Anti-terrorism measures
Owaisi calls for Pakistan's inclusion in FATF gray list
Owaisi called for Pakistan's re-inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) gray list for its continued sponsorship of terrorism.
This demand comes soon after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (1960), a major water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir.
India, in retaliation, also canceled visas for Pakistani nationals, of whom over 500 have left through the Attari-Wagah border.