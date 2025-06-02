'I'm pregnant': Bengaluru woman apologizes after hitting auto-driver with slipper
What's the story
A road dispute in Bengaluru turned violent when a woman, identified as 28-year-old Pankhuri Mishra, was filmed hitting an auto-rickshaw driver with her slipper.
The incident took place outside Centro Mall in Bellandur on Saturday afternoon and was recorded by the driver, Lokesh, 33.
Despite being assaulted, Lokesh stayed calm and continued filming the confrontation.
Collision aftermath
Incident escalates after minor collision
Per reports, the incident began when Mishra and her husband, riding a two-wheeler, allegedly brushed against Lokesh's auto-rickshaw while changing lanes.
She attacked the driver when he began recording the incident during the argument.
"Banaega video? Chal bana video (You'll make a video? Go make)," she can be heard telling Lokesh in Hindi.
After the incident, Lokesh filed a police complaint against Mishra for unprovoked assault.
Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against her by the Bellandur police.
Apology issued
Mishra claims inappropriate behavior, issues public apology
Mishra appeared before the police on Sunday and alleged that Lokesh had behaved inappropriately, prompting her reaction.
In another video that surfaced Sunday evening, she is seen falling at Lokesh's feet and apologizing.
"I am pregnant. Out of fear of a miscarriage, I spoke that way. I really like Bengaluru. We love Kannada..Bengaluru and its culture very much," she said with folded hands as her husband joined in, stating that they had been living in Bengaluru for three years.
The video went viral on social media
Bengaluru Againpic.twitter.com/mKYpLYgtx1— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 1, 2025
Apology video
Woman Who Assaulted Auto Driver in Bellandur Apologizes, Cites Pregnancy and Fear for Safety— Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) June 2, 2025
In a recent incident that went viral across social media platforms, a woman was seen physically assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver in Bellandur, Bengaluru, drawing sharp criticism from… pic.twitter.com/5PmOfDnKZl
Protest organized
Pro-Kannada groups demand action against Mishra
However, many netizens weren't impressed with the apology, with one user commenting, "Pregnancy doesn't give you the right to be violent and beat others."
Another commented, "Making a pregnant woman grovel and beg shows how much Kannada society has fallen and lost values."
The assault video had sparked outrage among pro-Kannada groups, who protested outside the Bellandur police station, demanding strict action against Mishra.
The police have recorded her statement, and she may be called again as investigations continue.