Bengaluru techie returns home after wedding, finds house burgled
What's the story
A 54-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru's Kathriguppe was shocked to find his house burgled after returning from a wedding.
The incident took place at his multi-storey residence in 4th Block, Banashankari III Stage.
Vishwanath SD and his wife had left for Chikkamagaluru on May 21 and returned on May 22 to discover the break-in.
Theft details
Burglars disable CCTV, steal valuables worth ₹37.8 lakh
The burglars entered through the third-floor terrace door and disabled the CCTV camera.
They stole valuables worth ₹37.8 lakh, including ₹24 lakh in cash, gold earrings, necklaces, pearl jewelry, silver coins weighing 1.5kg, and silver necklaces.
The couple's household items were found scattered across their home after the break-in.
Investigation underway
Police collect evidence, including fingerprints
The police visited the scene of the crime and collected evidence, including fingerprints.
The couple was shocked to find their home ransacked and valuables missing after returning from their trip.
They checked the CCTV footage and found that at 8:15pm on May 21, thieves entered the house from the third-floor terrace door, turned the CCTV camera direction to a corner, and searched for valuables.
Another incident
Recent theft at Geometry Brewery and Kitchen
In a separate incident, Geometry Brewery and Kitchen in north Bengaluru was also targeted by thieves.
The suspect entered through the back door and stole cash worth ₹50,000 to ₹60,000.
A security guard reported seeing a masked suspect and believed the suspect was carrying a weapon during the break-in, although this has not been confirmed.