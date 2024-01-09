Willem Dafoe gets his long-pending Hollywood Walk of Fame star

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Willem Dafoe gets his long-pending Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:28 pm Jan 09, 202401:28 pm

Willem Dafoe received his first Walk of Fame star since his debut in 1980

Renowned actor Willem Dafoe received the first Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday, marking the 2,768th addition to the iconic walkway. Actors and friends, Patricia Arquette and Pedro Pascal arrived for the ceremony as guest speakers while Dafoe was accompanied by his wife-filmmaker and actor Giada Colagrande. It's after a decades-long career and 150 films that Dafoe finally received the honor.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

It is not only Dafoe's first Walk of Fame star but he is also the first actor to receive the honor this new year. Calling him "the first Walk of Fame star of 2024!," Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said that he's "an immensely talented and versatile actor who has become a prominent figure in the film industry."

3/6

Pascal and Arquette were all praise for Dafoe

During the event, Pascal expressed his admiration for Dafoe, stating, "Willem has shown me in the earliest stages of my development that there is no one way to create a character, to steal a scene, to terrify, to seduce, to make people laugh, and to be a leading man." Arquette also commended Dafoe's unparalleled career, saying, "You cannot compare his career to anyone's."

4/6

Titles that prove why the honor should've arrived early

With over 150 films and four Oscar nominations under his belt, Dafoe remains a significant force in Hollywood. Best known for playing Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man franchise, Dafoe has played critically acclaimed roles in several films including At Eternity's Gate, The Florida Project, Shadow of the Vampire, and Platoon. He's been active in the industry since his 1980 debut in Heaven's Gate.

5/6

X users reacted to Dafoe's Walk of Fame star

Many of Dafoe's fans wondered why it took so long for the honor to come his way, despite his brilliant career. Recently, when it was announced that Dafoe would get his first-ever Walk of Fame, a user called Cinetro tweeted: "I can't believe he doesn't have one already." Another user, Antony, highlighted how he should've gotten it "30 years ago."

6/6

Dafoe's recent successes and upcoming projects

Dafoe recently appeared alongside Emma Stone in the award-winning film Poor Things, which took home a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor. He'll next be seen in Robert Eggers's fresh take on Nosferatu and the eagerly awaited sequel Beetlejuice 2, set for a September release.