'A Separation' to 'Children of Heaven': Best IMDb-rated Iranian movies

Must-watch Iranian movies

If you are looking for some cinematic masterpieces beyond Hollywood, embark on a cinematic journey into the rich tapestry of Iranian cinema, a realm that beautifully weaves together culture, history, and human emotion. These IMDb-rated movies comprise poignant dramas that delve into the complexities of Iranian society and offer a glimpse into the soul of the nation. Check out these recommendations.

'Mother' (1990)- 8.5/10

Directed by Ali Hatami, Mother is a searing exploration of family dynamics and societal pressures. The film interweaves two stories: The first is about a family gathering around their dying mother to reminisce about their early years, and the second is about the woman preparing for her final voyage and planning the rituals to follow after her death.

'The Lizard (2004)- 8.4/10

The Lizard, directed by Kamal Tabrizi, unfolds a comedic tale of deceit and self-discovery. Parviz Parastui plays a convict who escapes prison by posing as a cleric. As he seamlessly blends into a small village, the film humorously explores themes of identity, redemption, and the transformative power of unexpected circumstances, offering a satirical reflection on human nature, religious fanaticism, and societal norms.

'A Separation' (2011)- 8.3/10

Asghar Farhadi's A Separation is a gripping exploration of morality, relationships, and the complexities of Iranian society. Nader and Simin, a couple on the verge of divorce, becomes embroiled in a legal and moral dilemma that exposes the intricacies of family bonds and societal expectations. The film's masterful storytelling earned it international acclaim, including the Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

'Children of Heaven' (1997)- 8.2/10

Children of Heaven, directed by Majid Majidi, is a heartwarming tale of siblings Ali and Zahra. When Ali accidentally loses Zahra's shoes, the pair devise a plan to share Ali's sneakers without their parents' knowledge. COH unfolds against the backdrop of Tehran's streets, blending innocence and perseverance as the children navigate challenges, showcasing the enduring bond of family in the face of adversity.

'Life and a Day' (2016)- 8.2/10

Written and directed by Saeed Roustaee, Life and a Day explores the socio-economic division in society through a poverty-stricken family. The film follows the youngest daughter of an impoverished family, Somayeh (portrayed by Parinaz Izadyar), who is getting married to a rich Afghan, and everyone in the family is terrified about the aftermath and consequences once she's gone.