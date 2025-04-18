'Logout' review: Babil Khan shines in gripping thriller
What's the story
Logout, streaming on ZEE5, is a thriller that meticulously explores our increasing dependence on phones, particularly social media.
In the beginning, it tells us that 7 billion people are prisoners of their phones, and then, the tight and taut narrative weaves an engaging story that proves this point incredibly well.
Khan plays to his strengths and delivers a confident, consistent performance.
Story
What happens when an influencer loses his phone?
Directed by Amit Golani, Logout focuses on Pratyush, a popular social media influencer.
He's bonded to his phone (we hardly ever see him without a device), and is waiting with bated breath for his follower count to reach 10 million.
However, all hell breaks loose when his phone is stolen, and the thief threatens to bring Pratyush's personal and professional life to its knees.
#1
Keeps you engaged throughout its runtime
Logout's biggest strength is its engaging and gripping narrative.
At under two hours long, it's mostly slick and fast-paced, and there is rarely a wasted scene, dialogue, or sequence.
We hardly ever see Pratyush leave his home, so due to its chamber-film setting, the film dials up the tension gradually, building dread minute by minute.
Pratyush isn't the only restless person; we are, too.
#2
What's the other side of fame?
Logout explores the pitfalls (and impermanence) of social media fame and parasocial relationships.
This is even more poignant in the aftermath of India's Got Latent controversy, which has exposed how influencers' actions draw unprecedented scrutiny.
Pratyush traces his follower count like a maniac, nearly loses sleep over it, and doesn't cut ties with his phone even when it traps him.
A relatable horror story!
#3
Underlines our social media addiction really well
Being a slave to technology is a recurring theme in films, and yet, Logout does not feel cliché and repetitive.
As the thief begins to blackmail Pratyush, threatens to disclose his personal details, and target his family, we begin to feel his dread, his anxiety.
Pratyush all but seemingly chokes without his phone, and the feeling of claustrophobia works incredibly well for the movie.
#4
Negatives: Its ending leaves much to be desired
Despite being a solid film for the most part, shockingly, Logout loses its way toward the end completely.
After an engaging build-up, it seems unsure how to end the story satisfyingly, and ventures toward a confusing, predictable, and frustrating conclusion.
The film falters greatly in the climax, and then, you feel cheated because the film struggles to meet the expectations it initially sets.
#5
More on the above aspect
In the climax, the movie becomes a bit too preachy and tries to tie up its loose ends through melodrama.
This goes against the rest of the film, which is sharp, propulsive, and devoid of any frills.
Separately, Rasika Dugal appears briefly as Pratyush's sister, but perhaps a full-fledged role would have suited the story better.
Verdict
Could have been better, but certainly worth watching; 3/5 stars
Logout has its fair share of flaws and loopholes, but it is still quite watchable due to Khan's performance and the inventiveness of the storyline.
It has a delicious, darkly comedic tone throughout, and I find it hilarious that the blackmailer keeps calling Pratyush "Sir" even while destroying his whole life!
Watch it for its story and Khan's performance.
3/5 stars.