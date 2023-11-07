Don't know how, but stop stubble burning: SC to Punjab

By Prateek Talukdar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 01:09 pm Nov 07, 202301:09 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Punjab government and asked it to stop stubble burning

Amid the rising air pollution across North India, the Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Punjab government, asking it to stop stubble burning. It said, "We want it stopped. We don't know how you do it; it's your job... Something has to be done immediately." It also directed Rajasthan and other states to follow its previous order regarding firecrackers in the festive season.

Why does this story matter?

The stern remarks came as Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are struggling with worsening air pollution. Delhi remained under thick smog on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) hovering around 400 in the "severe" category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. The national capital's air quality is affected by stubble burning in neighboring states and firecrackers in the festive season.

SC suggests Centre stop MSP for paddy in Punjab

Furthermore, the SC told the Punjab government that everything can't be a political battle every time. Moreover, it opined the Centre should discontinue the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy in Punjab and find ways to make farmers shift to other crops. It asked the government to promote millet instead. The court also asked Rajasthan's government to take measures to curb air pollution.

Curbing pollution everyone's duty, not just courts: SC

In a significant remark, the SC said, "When it comes to pollution, there is a wrong perception [that] it is the duty of courts. But it has to be everybody's duty." It was hearing an application regarding high air and noise pollution levels in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Notably, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab are neighboring states, while Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh share borders with Delhi.

Punjab's stubble-burning incidents reduced 35% from 2022, 40% from 2021

Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre recorded 2,060 fresh stubble-burning cases in Punjab, raising the total number of such incidents from September 15 till Monday to 19,463. However, the total number of cases in the corresponding period last year was 29,999, or 35% more, PTI reported. The same was 32,734 in the same period in 2021.

AAP, BJP indulge in blame game

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Delhi and Punjab and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in Haryana have been passing the buck over Delhi's pollution. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Monday blamed stubble burning in Haryana for Delhi's AQI. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hit back, saying over 3,000 stubble-burning incidents were recorded in Punjab on Sunday.

Punjab records highest stubble-burning incidents

The air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas usually deteriorates in November as farmers in nearby states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh increase stubble-burning activities. Besides farm fires, vehicle and factory emissions and firecrackers in the festive season raise pollution levels every winter. This year, among the aforementioned states, Punjab has recorded the highest number of stubble-burning incidents so far, per reports.